South Carolina man killed in head-on collision in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A South Carolina man was killed Tuesday night in a head-on collision in Suffolk, according to Virginia State Police.

State police say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Interstate 664, at the entrance ramp from College Drive.

A 2014 Dodge Ram was going south on the northbound lanes onto the ramp when it hit a 2012 Nissan Rouge head on.

The driver of the ram, 61-year-old Charles Kevin Corroon of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, died at the scene. State police say Corroon was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.

It has yet to be determined whether speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

State police say the driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.