Search warrant: ‘Suspicious’ fire at NAS Oceana destroyed urine samples

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents say a fire that destroyed urine samples at Naval Air Station Oceana was intentionally set. Now, investigators have filed a search warrant to access the phone records of a sailor who works in the area.

According to a search warrant, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic dispatchers were alerted to a fire alarm from the Fleet Readiness Center MIDLANT at Naval Air Station Oceana, Building 513, around 8:47 p.m. on May 1. Firefighters responded and extinguished the flames. The fire chief requested assistance from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) because the fire was deemed “suspicious,” the warrant says.

The warrant goes on to say that an NCIS investigator went to the Fleet Readiness Center and found that the fire was contained to one room — specifically where a large, metal cage locker that housed urinalysis samples was. The fire caused extensive damage to the samples, as well as everything inside and around the locker.

The Fleet Readiness Center reported that there was a command-wide urinalysis sweep earlier on May 1, according to the warrant. The locker room where the fire started had about 800 to 900 completed urinalysis samples and their associated records.

NCIS investigators collected evidence that was tested and identified as gasoline, the search warrant says. Navy Region Mid-Atlantic fire investigators provided a report that deemed the fire was intentionally set.

Further investigation revealed that a sailor — who 10 On Your Side is not identifying since he is not facing charges — bought $5.23 of gasoline at a 7-Eleven in Norfolk at 4:48 p.m. on May 1, according to the warrant. The warrant also says the sailor’s personal vehicle was identified by U.S. Navy main gate cameras entering NAS Oceana at 7:30 p.m. on May 1; the vehicle was seen leaving the base at 8:56 p.m. that night.

The warrant says the sailor’s vehicle entered the base one hour and 17 minutes before the fire alarm went off.

The sailor is assigned to the workspace where the fire happened and he has access to the locks to enter the room, according to the search warrant. One of the sailor’s co-workers was interviewed, and said that the sailor “forgot something in his locker and returned to base” to get the item at 6 p.m. that night, the warrant says.

According to the search warrant, command reported that the sailor was scheduled to take leave on May 1 until May 5. On May 1, the sailor reportedly added a day of leave — after the urinalysis was announced — which added the following weekend, the warrant says, and the sailor returned to work on May 8.

At the time of his return, his mother’s SUV was seen parked in front of his work center; the sailor’s own personal vehicle was not seen in the area, according to the warrant. Several days later, the sailor’s personal vehicle was seen parked in front of his work center. However, the search warrant says the sailor had re-registered his vehicle tag from Virginia to another state.