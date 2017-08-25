Remembrance ceremony held for fallen Bertie corrections officer

WINDSOR, NC (WITN) – A remembrance ceremony was held for the Bertie correctional officer killed by an inmate in April.

Sergeant Meggan Lee Callahan’s name was added to the Fallen Officers Memorial at the Bertie County Courthouse in Windsor.

Callahan was killed in the line of duty this past spring when officials say she responded to a trashcan fire in the prison dormitory and in inmate took a fire extinguisher away from her and attacked her with it.

Craig Clifford Wissink, 35, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Sgt. Meggan Lee Callahan. His next court date is on October 5.