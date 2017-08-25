PRHA addresses mold concerns at Hamilton Place

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority addressed concerns Friday morning regarding mold at some apartment units.

10 On Your Side has covered multiple issues with concerning PRHA over the years.

Just this week, the former executive director filed a lawsuit against the housing authority and its lawyer.

PRHA said in a Friday morning news conference that its been working and will continue to battle the mold problems at Hamilton Place.

This comes after a number of resident complaints about mold.

Edward Bland, who’s the new executive director, says they’ve been fighting this problem since 2012. Hamilton Place is only about a decade old.

The PRHA and the company they use to fix this problem says they’ve inspected 56 apartments — or one third of Hamilton Place — for mold over the past five years.

They cited the climate and tenant neglect as some of these reasons behind the mold.

Kara Dixon will have more tonight at 4 on new ideas PRHA has to combat this problem.