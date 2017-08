VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Phillip Phillips is performing tonight, August 25, with the Goo Goo Dolls at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach!

Phillips gave special listeners of 94.9 The Point a preview of what to expect with his latest single, #Miles.

Also he answers fan questions about 3 minuets in to the showcase!

***Get your tickets to tonight’s show at HERE***