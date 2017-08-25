Operations School Supplies pencils in record year

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side is happy to announce that Operation School Supplies has set a record this year!

The annual school supplies drive has collected more than 75,000 items so far, surpassing last year’s campaign by more than 25,000.

Friday is the final collection day with many heading back to school over the next couple weeks. You can still drop-off school supplies to the Farm Fresh Supermarket in Wards Corner.

The school supplies are then distributed to the following participating school districts:

Isle of Wight

Portsmouth

Franklin City

Elizabeth City / Pasquotank

Norfolk

Mathews County

Chesapeake

Hampton

Suffolk

Virginia Beach

Perquimans County

Newport News

WAVY-TV 10 would also live to thank this year’s sponsors Farm Fresh, 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union, Hampton Roads Honda Dealers, FSI Foundation, 97.3 The Eagle and HOT 100. Also our delivery sponsor Harrison’s Moving & Storage.