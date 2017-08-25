Newport News police seek person of interest in deadly shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a deadly shooting last week in Newport News.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, officers responded to the shooting in the 7300 block of River Road — behind the Admiral Pointe Apartments — around 10 p.m. Police found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries overnight.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Eric Blackshear.

Investigators took out warrants against 24-year-old Donnell A. Howard, of Hampton, for second-degree murder and gun charges. He turned himself in to police earlier this week.

Police say detectives need help to identify a person of interest who was seen with Blackshear just before the homicide and was possibly involved in the shooting.

The person of interest was last seen wearing a gray tank top, shorts and a red hat. If you recognize this man, call Newport News police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.