Newport News Police Department announces chief’s retirement

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police Chief Richard Myers is retiring after 40 years of police service, the department said Friday.

Myers was first appointed as a police chief in 1984. He served as a chief in his native state of Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado, and as an interim chief in Florida, all before his appointment in Newport News.

Myers has been with the city since January 2014, after former chief James Fox retired.

“First let me say that it has been an honor working with the very noble men and women of this department,” the chief said in a news release Friday. “Their professionalism and commitment is admirable and ending my Chief’s career with such a dedicated group of people is pinnacle.”

The release says Myers’ has focused on advanced analytics and community policing. The police department has rekindled many of its community-oriented policing strategies that were first introduced in the 1980s, along with a heavy emphasis on getting officers out in the community, building relationships with people.

“One area that I believe Chief Myers’ has worked diligently on is the issue of human trafficking. His work to combat this in our city, both through his officers as well as working with me on legislation is something I commend. It has been a benefit to the citizens of Newport News,” said Delegate David Yancey.

Myers has accepted the position of executive director of the Major Cities Chiefs Association — a professional association of chiefs and sheriffs representing the largest cities in the United States and Canada.

Assistant Police Chief Michael C. Grinstead has been appointed to serve as interim police chief effective Sept. 1. He will remain in the position until a permanent replacement for Myers is found.