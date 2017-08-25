Man with knife robs CVS in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a CVS in Newport News early Friday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to a robbery at the CVS in the 13000 block of Warwick Boulevard. When police got to the scene, they spoke with two employees — a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman. They said that a man entered the store, walked directly behind the counter and pulled out a knife.

One of the employees was behind the counter at the time. The suspect told her to empty the registers. He took cash and then ran off.

No injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating. If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.