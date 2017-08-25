Man convicted of DWI in deadly crash sentenced to 2 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man convicted in a deadly crash in Norfolk was sentenced to two years behind bars Friday.

Darius Pleasant pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated in January.

Police said Pleasant was behind the wheel when an SUV slammed into a concrete wall on South Military Highway. Four passengers were hurt, including 23-year-old James E. Baldwin, who died from his injuries at the hospital.

Pleasant was sentenced to four years and six months with three years suspended for involuntary manslaughter. On the DWI charge, Pleasant was sentenced to 12 months with six months suspended. In all, Pleasant will serve two years of active time.