Man charged in 6 break-ins throughout Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man in connection to six break-ins in Elizabeth City.

Rocky Daryl Whitehurst Jr., 31, is charged with five counts of felony breaking and entering, misdemeanor breaking and entering, three counts of larceny, three counts of possession of stolen goods and injury to real property.

Whitehurst’s charges stem from the following incidents:

Aug. 1: A home at 202 W. Burgess Street was broken into; several personal items were stolen.

Aug. 8: The Gateway Twin Cinema at 1419 W. Ehringhaus Street; several items were stolen.

Aug. 8: A work van belonging to Mildred’s Florist Shop at 710 W. Ehringhaus Street was broken into.

Aug. 14: The Sandwich Market at 410 Selden Street was broken into; several items were stolen.

Aug. 20: Best Family Thrift Store at 905 W. Ehringhaus Street was broken into; several items were stolen.

Whitehurst is also facing charges in a break-in at a Wash House at 1010 W. Elizabeth Street. He was being held in the Albemarle District Jail under an $87,000 secured bond.

Police are still investigating these incidents.