Lawsuit filed over deadly dog attack in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A lawsuit has been filed in the death of a woman killed in a Virginia Beach dog attack.
The estate of Margaret Colvin is suing Forever Homes-Sanctuary, Inc. for $5 million.
Colvin, 90, was seriously injured in the attack on May 31. She was taken to the hospital, but died the next day.
Woman believes dog she adopted, returned was involved in deadly attack
Colvin’s daughter, Linda, told 10 On Your Side it was a vicious and unprovoked attack. Linda said she just adopted the one-year-old, 50-pound American Pit Bull Terrier — named Blue — hours before the attack.
The lawsuit claims the dog had a history of biting people and that Forever-Homes knew or should have known about Blue’s history.
In a statement released after the attack, Forever-Homes said they send their condolences to the victim’s family and that Blue never showed any aggression at the facility.
Police said on June 8 that the dog had been euthanized.