Lawsuit filed over deadly dog attack in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A lawsuit has been filed in the death of a woman killed in a Virginia Beach dog attack.

The estate of Margaret Colvin is suing Forever Homes-Sanctuary, Inc. for $5 million.

Colvin, 90, was seriously injured in the attack on May 31. She was taken to the hospital, but died the next day.

Colvin’s daughter, Linda, told 10 On Your Side it was a vicious and unprovoked attack. Linda said she just adopted the one-year-old, 50-pound American Pit Bull Terrier — named Blue — hours before the attack.

The lawsuit claims the dog had a history of biting people and that Forever-Homes knew or should have known about Blue’s history.

In a statement released after the attack, Forever-Homes said they send their condolences to the victim’s family and that Blue never showed any aggression at the facility.

Police said on June 8 that the dog had been euthanized.