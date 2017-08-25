Hampton Roads high school football week one recap

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK ONE SCORES
Vero Beach (FL) 28
Oscar Smith 21
Bayside 63
Frank Cox 24
Granby 17
Warwick 6
Kecoughtan 28
Churchland 14
King’s Fork 41
Woodrow Wilson 0
Landstown 28
Green Run 14
Maury 19
Bethel 14
Norcom 18
Hopewell 14
Northeastern (NC) 40
Norview 28
Ocean Lakes 62
Kellam 7
Poquoson 23
Southampton 7
Salem-Va. Beach 34
Kempsville 0
Tallwood 47
Princess Anne 21
Warhill 28
Heritage-Newport News 21
Woodside 28
Gloucester 20
Huguenot 35
Booker T. Washington 6
Dinwiddie 70
Denbight 0