Hampton Roads high school football week one recap

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK ONE SCORES

Vero Beach (FL) 28
Oscar Smith 21

Bayside 63
Frank Cox 24

Granby 17
Warwick 6

Kecoughtan 28
Churchland 14

King’s Fork 41
Woodrow Wilson 0

Landstown 28
Green Run 14

Maury 19
Bethel 14

Norcom 18
Hopewell 14

Northeastern (NC) 40
Norview 28

Ocean Lakes 62
Kellam 7

Poquoson 23
Southampton 7

Salem-Va. Beach 34
Kempsville 0

Tallwood 47
Princess Anne 21

Warhill 28
Heritage-Newport News 21

Woodside 28
Gloucester 20

Huguenot 35
Booker T. Washington 6

Dinwiddie 70
Denbight 0