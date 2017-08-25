Hampton Roads crews head to Texas ahead of Harvey

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – When Hurricane Harvey, now considered a life-threatening Category 4 storm, strikes Texas, crews from Hampton Roads will be part of the relief effort.

Jody Gettys, with Virginia Beach-based Operation Blessing, left Hampton Roads Friday morning with an advance team. She talked to WAVY News from a Dallas warehouse, before moving on to Austin with a convoy of equipment from Florida, including a generator, shower trailer, and mobile command center.

“Once we get to Austin, we just basically hunker down and we ride out the storm. We’re still on the phone and in communication with partners of Operation Blessing, along the Texas coast, along the Gulf coast. We’re also on conference calls with emergency officials and things like that…We would love our neighbors, right there at home in Hampton Roads to come help us, Operation Blessing, help the people of Texas,” Gettys said.

The American Red Cross sent 10 volunteers to Houston from Virginia, including four from Hampton Roads, according to Disaster Program Manager, Perla Santillan.

“Some of them are going to be doing feeding, some of them are actually going to work with government partners and community partnerships to coordinate a response. Some of them will actually be working in shelters as well,” she said.

The volunteers are prepared to help as long as two weeks and more people could be joining them. An Emergency Response Vehicle in Norfolk is on standby.

“After the hurricane passes by and the damage is assessed, there’s going to be a lot of response as well, so there’s still the possibility for this vehicle to respond…I’m actually from Texas, so it hits really close to home, so it is just amazing, the dimensions of this hurricane,” Santillan said.

The Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina also sent one of its Emergency Response Vehicles to Houston.

