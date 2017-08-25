Hampton considering purchase of Boo Williams Sportsplex

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton is considering the purchase of the Boo Williams Sportsplex.

The $11 million facility sits on land owned by the Hampton Economic Development Authority but was built with private money. The city gets economic activity, as well as taxes, from visitors who come from around the country to attend AAU tournaments on weekends.

A study by the facility shows that Hampton’s economy has seen benefits – more than $9 million a year in direct spending. However, with the 10-year partnership expiring, partners with the facility want to sell and Hampton wants to keep it operational.

10 On Your Side’s Liz Kilmer is working to learn more about this story. Hear more on WAVY News beginning at 11 p.m.