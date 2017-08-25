Gloucester woman wins $100K in Virginia Lottery game

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – A Gloucester woman won the $100,000 top prize in the Cash 5 night drawing.

Theresa Jenkins looked at the winning numbers in the August 12 Virginia Lottery Cash 5 night drawing and saw something she’d never seen before.

“It took me an hour to get myself together to get in the car,” she recalled.

Jenkins learned she’d matched all five numbers to win the $100,000 prize. She bought her ticket at the Little Sue at 9502 George Washington Memorial Highway.

The winning numbers were 7-12-23-25-31. She used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on her ticket.

The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

Jenkins said she has no plans for her winnings except to take care of her family.