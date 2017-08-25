Coast Guard rescues man aboard sinking boat in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Coast Guard crews rescued a man after his wife reported his boat was taking on water near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel overnight Friday.

Officials say Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads was alerted around midnight that the woman had called to say her husband’s boat’s battery died, his cell phone was dying and his boat was taking on water.

Sector Hampton Roads launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Portsmouth to assist.

The man was found and officials say he was maintaining water using a hand pump, but was adrift. The man was transferred to the Response Boat-Small and the boat was towed to the Willoughby boat ramp.

There were no injuries reported.