PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Southeastern Virginia Chapter of Community Associations Institute or SEVA-CAI.

They were here to tell us about their 17th Annual Golf Classic and how you can get in on the game for a good cause to benefit ForKids.

17th Annual SEVA-CAI Golf Classic

Friday, September 15th

Cypress Point Golf Course

Virginia Beach

For more information and to register, call (757) 558-8128 or call SevaCai.org