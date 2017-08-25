Annual VB Billfish Tournament’s charity donations total over $1M

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – If September means the start of the football season, then August is water sports season in Hampton Roads.

This weekend fishermen from all over will take to the waters of the Rudee Inlet for the 14th Annual Virginia Beach Billfish Tournament. This year’s sold out edition has over 70 boats going for almost $400,000 in prize money. Boats even had to be put on a waiting-list for the event.

But before the tournament got underway, Chairman Charles Baker and WAVY Sports Director Bruce Rader helped distribute over $70,000 to local charities.

“Even when we win, we start intruding back. After 14 years, we will have given away over $1 million to charity,” says Baker.

