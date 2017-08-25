3 plead guilty to preparing false tax returns for clients

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three people facing charges of falsifying tax records have pleaded guilty, and are facing sentencing later this year.

The last of the three suspects, Brenda Benn, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court. Court records show she is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 6.

The other two charged in this case — Kevin Towns and Stephanie Towns — entered guilty pleas on June 7 and 20, respectively.

An indictment showed Benn owned A Plus Tax Services, L.L.C. and NN Financial, businesses in Suffolk and Portsmouth. Kevin and Stephanie Towns were listed as primary tax preparers.

Between 2009 and 2014, the three of them charged a fee to prepare false income tax returns for clients to get higher returns. Documents allege the trio profited from repeat business.

Eight clients and more than $280,000 in false claims were listed in the indictment. They falsified medical and job expenses, as well as gifts to charity, for clients’ tax returns.

Kevin Townes is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 7, while Stephanie Towns is due in court for sentencing Sept. 27.