3 big winning Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A $1 million Powerball prize-winning ticket was sold in Virginia, according to the organization’s website.

In order to win, the person had to match five numbers, in any order. The person who won the top prize, which was sold in Massachusetts, had to match five numbers, plus the Powerball.

The winning numbers were as follows: 6-7-16-23-26 and Powerball 4.

The million dollar-winning ticket was sold at Parkway Express in Lorton, Virginia.

In addition to the $1 million winning ticket, four tickets were sold in the state, which each won $200,000.

The $200,000 winners were sold at the following locations:

Wawa, 150 Pike View Drive, Midlothian

Frank’s Trucking Center, 14717 West Military Highway, Chesapeake

Braden’s Market, 18000 East Main Street, Radford

Kroger, 109 Lew Dewitt Boulevard, Waynesboro

There were $50,000 winning tickets sold at the following locations:

Parham Pit Stop, 807 East Parham Road, Richmond

7-Eleven, 81 Beach Road, Hampton

Fas Mart, 4454 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg

Super Giant, 5581 Merchants View Square, Haymarket

Prime Mart, 45665 West Church Road #101, Sterling

Raceway, 6825 Hull Street Road, Richmond

Food Lion, 14641-14643 Jefferson Drive, Woodbridge