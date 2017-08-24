Woman being held at Portsmouth City Jail dies at the hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who was being held at the Portsmouth City Jail died at the hospital Wednesday.

The woman was identified by police as 56-year-old Pamela R. Riddick.

According to Captain Lee Cherry with the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office, deputies noticed Riddick was in “medical distress” at about 6 a.m. She was taken to Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Captain Cherry says Riddick was booked into the jail Monday on grand larceny charges. She appeared in court on Tuesday.

The city jail doesn’t hold female inmates, according to Cherry, so Riddick was scheduled to be transferred to Hampton Roads Regional Jail on Wednesday.

Cherry says there was noting to indicate Riddick needed additional monitoring for a medical condition. He says the sheriff’s office has conducted an internal investigation — which is standard — and found that deputies responded appropriately.

Portsmouth police are investigating Riddick’s death.

