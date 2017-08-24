Va. Sports Hall of Fame hosts ‘Fantasy Fest’ at new Town Center location

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame hosted a pre-season NFL/Fantasy Football event Thursday.
The Hall of Fame has recently relocated from its longtime home in Portsmouth to Town Center in Virginia Beach.
Thursday’s “Fantasy Fest” featured panelists including Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back and Chesapeake native Kenny Easly, Virginia Sports Hall of Famer William Fuller, fantasy expert Jake Ciely and 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox. They provided fantasy football advice and guidance.