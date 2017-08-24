UVA’s Bronco Mendenhall admits Cavaliers face long road back to success

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WAVY) — Bronco Mendenhall’s rebuilding process at the University of Virginia continues as he enters his second season as Cavaliers head coach.

Following a two-win season, Mendenhall admits that his current squad does not have a lot of depth and there are several injuries on the offensive line. UVA has not had a winning season in six years, but this year’s non-conference schedule is much easier than the past few seasons.

When Mike London was head coach, UVA scheduled out of conference games with Oregon, UCLA, USC and TCU. This year the non-conference slate includes games against Indiana, Connecticut, Boise State and William and Mary. Three of those games a very winnable and that would put the Cavaliers halfway to bowl eligibility entering conference play.

Coach Mendenhall however is warning fans to be patient.

“If I’ve learned anything is that this will be a process, this is not a polish and reboot, it’s not even a rebuild,” Mendenhall said. “It’s more if it’s business, it’s more start up oriented and now that I’ve seen it I know. If I were to do it all over again I would under promise, but that’s a lesson learned from me, I know more clearly where I am, where the program is and what we need to do.”

Last season, UVA lost to FCS program Richmond. The Cavs open the season September 2nd against another FCS school, William & Mary. The Tribe are usually very competitive in games against FBS schools, in fact, Jimmye Laycock’s squad upset UVA in 2009.

“I want guys that are up for that kind of challenge, that want to compete, that maybe feel like they should be playing at that level,” Laycock said. “We’re going to give you a chance once a year to show it and over the years we’ve been relatively successful so far at least competing with them.”