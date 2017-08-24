USS Wasp leaves Norfolk Monday for homeport shift to Japan

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Navy officials say the USS Wasp (LHD 1) will deploy from Naval Station Norfolk on Monday to be the forward-deployed flagship of amphibious forces in Sasebo, Japan.

The Wasp will relieve the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) in the 7th Fleet area of operations.

The move is part of a rebalancing strategy to increase the Navy’s presence in the Pacific.

The USS Wasp last deployed in June 2016 for six months as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). It was the Wasp’s first deployment in 12 years. The Wasp ARG returned in December.

Look for coverage of Monday’s deployment on WAVY.com.