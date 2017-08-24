Suffolk police: Woman had daughter in her car during DUI crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was arrested early Wednesday morning on charges related to a crash in downtown Suffolk.

Shortly after 6 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a woman reportedly driving erratically and speeding in the 5400 block of Pruden Boulevard and on Wilroy Road.

Police say the woman was seen turning onto East Constance Road, where she collided with an older model pickup truck. The crash caused minor damage, according to police.

The woman’s juvenile daughter was in the vehicle with her when the crash happened, but she was not injured and is now with family.

Police identified the woman as 42-year-old Deborah Jeanine Theriault, of Windsor. She’s charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and cruelty and injuries to children.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.