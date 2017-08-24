Source: SPSA ends tentative contract with RePower South

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) board voted to end its contract with South Carolina-based RePower South, a source tells 10 On Your Side.

In 2016, the SPSA board awarded a tentative contract to RePower South for trash disposal, according to the source. The source says RePower said it would take plastics and fibers out of the waste and create pellets with it. RePower was reportedly going to sell the pellets to Dominion Energy so they could be used in coal-fired electricity plants to reduce pollution.

According to the source, RePower was supposed to have its contract with Dominion finalized and get financing for a processing plant to be built off Bainbridge Boulevard in Chesapeake in time to open the facility in January 2018. However, RePower wasn’t able to do that, the source says, and asked for extensions and changes to the contract in order to have more time.

The source tells 10 On Your Side that Wednesday, the SPSA board voted to deny the contract amendments and extension RePower requested and then voted 10-6 to terminate the tentative contract altogether.

According to the source, this means SPSA will now begin looking for a new contract for waste disposal. The current provider, Wheelabrator, has a plant in the Cradock area of Portsmouth that incinerates about 380,000 tons of trash a year from eight localities and mixes it with water to make steam to heat buildings and dry-docks at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Any surplus heat generates electricity for the energy grid.

The source says Wheelabrator plans to respond to the request for proposal for a new contract with SPSA.