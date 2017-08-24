Sea search suspended for missing sailors from USS McCain

SINGAPORE (AP/WAVY) — The U.S. Navy says a multinational search has been suspended in the ocean near Singapore for sailors still missing from a collision between a destroyer and an oil tanker, and that it has identified the remains of one victim.

Navy officials made the announcement to the suspend on Thursday, after more than 80 hours of multinational search efforts. This suspends a search of a 2,100 square mile area east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore.

Ten sailors went missing after the McCain collided with a merchant vessel on Aug. 21 in Southeast Asian waters.

The 7th Fleet said divers will continue to search flooded compartments inside the ship, where some remains have been found. The Navy has not provided specifics.

The fleet said it had identified the remains of Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from New Jersey.

Officials released names of the sailors who are still missing:

Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Missouri

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from Texas

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Maryland

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Ohio

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Maryland

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from New York

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Connecticut

Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Texas

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Illinois

Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin was dismissed as the Navy’s 7th Fleet commander following this incident and other similar collisions. The Navy released a statement earlier this week that Aucoin was dismissed “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.”

Seven sailors died in June when the destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off Japan. Two lesser-known incidents occurred earlier in the year.