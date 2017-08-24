School bus continues pushing car following crash in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NBC) — A Kentucky family is happy to be alright after a terrifying crash involving a school bus.

In video shot just after the impact Monday, the bus is seen continuing to push the car.

All this is happening as the car honks its horn, and the kids on the bus shout for the driver to stop. The family in the car was driving their daughter to her first day of school when the crash happened.

They say the bus driver would have to have been hard of hearing to miss the honking.

“The bus was coming and about hitting us. The same time my husband honking the horn but I don’t know if he didn’t hear us,” said Nibedita Sohu, who was in the car.

The school system says they have removed the driver from his responsibilities as they investigate the incident.

In a statement, the system said that their initial review of the video shows “a blatant disregard for safety.”