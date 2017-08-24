Police seek 2 suspects who robbed pizza delivery driver at gunpoint

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint Thursday in Portsmouth.

At about 8 p.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Nashville Avenue for a robbery.

According to detectives, a Chanellos Pizza delivery driver was getting ready to make a delivery to a home in the area when a male suspect walked up, pointed a gun at him and took his vehicle. As the delivery driver tried to call police, a second male came from the side of the home and took the pizza before jumping into the vehicle and driving off.

The delivery driver wasn’t hurt in the incident.

Police say the first suspect was wearing a white tank top with a white shirt over part of his face. He had a black and silver handgun.

Detectives are searching for the silver 2005 Chevrolet Equinox that the suspects stole from the delivery driver. The vehicle had Virginia tags of VTZ-3425.

If you see this vehicle or know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.