NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – State police are working an accident involving a motorcycle. It is on Interstate 264 Westbound just past the Tidewater Drive on-ramp before the Berkeley Bridge.

It happened just before 2:30. Witnesses say the motorcyclist was lying on the ground in the left lane while several other people were in the road directing traffic. Police closed the Tidewater Drive on-ramp while they worked the scene. Troopers have not said how the crash happened, or how the rider is doing.