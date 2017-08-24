Norfolk holding meeting on public housing tonight

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Another meeting is scheduled tonight in Norfolk regarding the possibility of redeveloping public housing.

City Officials want to hear from residents living in the Calvert Square, Tidewater Gardens and Young Terrace neighborhoods.

A forum Thursday is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Young Terrace Community center on Whitaker lane.

The meetings come after council shelved a proposal to demolish public housing neighborhood. A smaller crowd showed at last week’s meeting aimed at residents in Calvert Square.

Another meeting is scheduled for Calvert Square next week:

Tuesday, August 29: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Family Investment Center – 900 Bagnall Road