Man shot and killed in Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. — (WAVY) Edenton Police are investigating a homicide after officers found a man shot multiple times on E. Church Street late Wednesday.

According to a news release from Police Chief Jay Fortenbery, officers responded to 215 E. Church Street for a report a of a shooting around 11:20 p.m. and found 51-year-old Ronald Taylor lying on the sidewalk, unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds. Taylor lived a block away from where police found him.

Officers began CPR at the scene in an attempt to save Taylor’s life but he died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Investigators collected multiple shell casings from the scene and do not think this was a random shooting.

A police dog from Elizabeth City was brought in to help track the shooter but no one was found.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is assisting in the investigation and police are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Laura Wilkins at 252-482-5144.