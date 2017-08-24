Man arrested in Newport News bank robbery faces charges in Hampton, too

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man arrested in connection to a Newport News bank robbery is now facing charges in Hampton as well, according to police.

Police say 22-year-old Kenneth Lee Brown has been linked to a business burglary and a bank robbery in Hampton.

On June 4, at about 8 a.m., Hampton police were called to the Metro PCS store, located in the first block of North Mallory Street, for a reported burglary. Authorities say around 2:59 a.m. that morning, someone forced their way inside the business and stole multiple cell phones, cash and other electronic equipment. The suspect then left and police say the stolen items were later pawned at a local pawn shop.

Around 9:37 a.m. on Aug. 14, officers responded to a bank robbery at the Old Point National Bank on West Mellen Street in Hampton. According to police, the suspect passed a note that demanded money and threatened harm if cash wasn’t handed over. After getting money, the suspect took off.

Brown, of Hampton, is charged in both incidents with robbery, commercial burglary, grand larceny and obtaining money by false pretenses.

Newport News police say Brown was one of multiple people arrested Wednesday after a robbery at a BayPort Credit Union on Warwick Boulevard.