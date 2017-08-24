Case against VB man accused of killing estranged wife moves forward

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The murder charge against a man accused of attacking and killing his estranged wife has been certified to a grant jury.

Police charged Joseph Merlino III with second-degree murder in the death of Ellie Tran on Valentine’s Day.

Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle tweeted Thursday afternoon that the charge has been certified to a grand jury.

Tran told police before she died that someone attacked her in her driveway on Still Meadow Court in Virginia Beach.

In March prosecutors, said someone pinned Tran to the ground and injected her with cyanide. Medical examiners later confirmed that cyanide lead to Tran’s death.

Jason Marks will have updates on Merlino’s court hearing later today.