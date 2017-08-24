2 men seriously injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were shot Thursday night in Norfolk.
Emergency crews were called to the 2400 block of E. Princess Anne Road around 9:40 p.m.
Police say both victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.
WAVY’s Liz Kilmer reports that most of the police activity in the area is concentrated in the parking lot of the Park Terrace Apartments. Officers were also spotted investigating across the road on Lead Street.
