PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Geico Cares has teamed up with the Combat Wounded Coalition and Skydive Suffolk for a very special event called “Jumping For a Purpose.”

Jumping For A Purpose

Presented by Combat Wounded Coalition and GEICO

Saturday, September 30 – Skydive Suffolk

For more information, visit CombatWoundedCoalition.org and to learn more about Geico, visit GEICO.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Geico.