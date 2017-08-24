Judge grants vacation request for Va. Beach mother charged with arson

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach mother accused of setting her house on fire in January has been granted a vacation request.

WAVY’s Jason Marks reports that Monica Lamping waived her right to a preliminary hearing in court Thursday. The case now goes to a grand jury on Sept. 5.

A judge a grant a request from Lamping’s defense Thursday to allow her to go on vacation in the Outer Banks with her family. This comes after Lamping was grant bond — with certain conditions — in a court appearance back in April.

Lamping and her children were reported missing in January after family members were unable to reach her by phone.

Her home was destroyed in a fire several hours after the last time Lamping was seen before her disappearance.

Lamping and her two children were found safe a few days later at an “eco village” in North Carolina. She was later charged with arson for the fire.

Prosecutors believe Lamping set the Jan. 22 fire purposefully using an oil lamp.

Jason Marks will have a full update on the court hearing later today.