Hampton conducts simulated school bus fire exercise

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Hampton conducted a simulated bus fire Thursday morning in an interactive training exercise.
Hampton officials say the training was held to help bus drivers in the event of an emergency.
Smoke machines were used to simulate a fire on a bus. Both Hampton fire and school officials posted pictures of the training Thursday morning on social media.
Hampton fire officials went live on Periscope to show the training.
