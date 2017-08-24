Crews to cut first steel for next aircraft carrier Enterprise

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Crews will hold the ceremonial first-cut-of-steel event Thursday afternoon to kick off construction for the next aircraft carrier Enterprise.

It’s slated to be the third ship of the new Gerald R. Ford class. The namesake ship in the class, the USS Gerald R. Ford, was commissioned in a ceremony last month in Newport News.

This new carrier will be the ninth ship to carry the “Enterprise” name in the history of the Navy. The USS Enterprise (CVN 65) was decommissioned in early February — 56 years after the ship entered the service.

Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky are the ship’s sponsors. Both are scheduled to partake in Thursday’s event — along with shipbuilders, members of the US Navy and local officials.

The ceremony is one of the very first construction milestones in the life of a ship. It is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. at Newport News Shipbuilding.

Look for more coverage of this event later today.