Former VB investment advisor arrested for $20M fraud

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former Virginia Beach investment advisor has been arrested for allegedly leading a scheme that caused at least $20 million in losses, according to the Office of the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Authorities say Daryl Gene Bank, 47, and Raeann Gibson, 45, are both facing charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, mail and wire fraud, and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions.

Bank and Gibson have residencies in Florida, but previously lived in Virginia Beach.

Authorities say an indictment alleges Bank owned and operated dozens of companies — including Dominion Investment Group and Dominion Private Client Group — with offices in Virginia Beach and Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Bank and Gibson are alleged to have operated several investment fraud schemes between January of 2012 and July of this year.

In one scheme, Banks caused material misrepresentations and omissions to be made to several investors. Authorities say this included one person identified as “BC” who was blind and in his late 70s when he invested $20,000 of his retirement funds.

The two men are alleged to have misappropriated 70 percent investment funds — and sent a statement to BC that his investment was fully invested. They allegedly omitted information and made material misrepresentations to at least 300 investors.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a complaint against Bank in 2015, accusing him of running a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud investors. The Virginia State Corporation Commission filed a civil enforcement action against both men that same year.

Bank faces a maximum of 240 years in prison if convicted, while Gibson could get 240 years. If you believe you were a victim in this case, call the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office at 757-609-2514.