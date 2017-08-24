Fire officials: Man mixing chemicals in storage unit causes explosion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured Thursday morning after he reportedly mixed chemicals in a storage unit, causing a possible explosion.

At 7:01 a.m., firefighters responded to a possible explosion from a pressure washer machine in the 4700 block of Dam Neck Road. One person was reportedly injured.

Once on scene, fire crews found the injured man had taken himself to the hospital. Fire officials say the man was mixing chemicals for a pressure washing business when he mixed the wrong two chemicals. The chemicals reacted and caused an explosion.

Before leaving the area, the man locked his storage unit and left the chemicals reacting inside, according to the fire department. A hazardous materials team was called to respond. The team entered the building and mitigated the reacting chemicals.

Fire officials didn’t have information about the man’s condition.

