VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a fire at the Hair Cuttery in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway, Thursday morning.

According to the VBFD, the emergency call came in at 6:37 a.m. Units arrived on the scene and saw light smoke coming from the salon. The fire stayed only in the restroom and was under control within 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

VB Hair Cuttery fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department) (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department) (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department) (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department) (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department) (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department) (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department) (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department)

