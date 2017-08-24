Craney Island to be sprayed for mosquitoes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Portsmouth will conduct joint aerial mosquito spraying over federal properties on Craney Island.

A fixed-wing aircraft similar to a dust cropper will conduct a mosquito larvicide aerial spraying between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m on Saturday. The contractor will spray liquid mosquito larvicide to target developing mosquito larvae on Craney Island.

If there is inclement weather, the spraying will take place on Sunday.

Beekeepers in the affected area do not need to take special precautions, as the pesticide does not affect bees, according to the Corps of Engineers.

The Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline, 393-8666, will provide updates on aerial mosquito spraying and the schedule for truck fogging throughout the city.