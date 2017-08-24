Confederate statues in the US Capitol? Your lawmakers weigh in

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) – The controversy over Confederate statues has peaked in recent weeks after the demonstrations and the deaths in Charlottesville.

People are debating whether they’re appropriate for public spaces in cities and towns across the nation. But you can also find Confederate statues inside the U.S. Capitol.

10 On Your Side wanted to know where our local senators and representatives — who work in that building every day — stand on the issue.

Each state chooses two people to embody its heritage with statues located in Statuary Hall and several other locations within the Capitol complex. Several are key figures in the Confederacy.

Jefferson Davis is there for Mississippi. For Virginia, it’s Robert E. Lee (in addition to George Washington).

Confederate Colonel and Civil War Governor Zebulon Vance represents North Carolina.

Representative Donald McEachin (D-VA) supports removing Confederate figures from the U.S. capitol. But Representative Scott Taylor (R-VA) wants to keep the statues — and possibly expand the display to more than two per state.

Taylor’s concept of expanding the collection was something we heard this week from Vice President Mike Pence.

“I’m not in favor of just tearing things down,” Scott said in an interview with 10 On Your Side. “Those states put them there for a reason, because they believe they contributed to their history. Look, it’s an imperfect history, but that context should be taught.”

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA) said, “Monuments to Confederate soldiers, generals and politicians have no place in the United States Capitol. States that have submitted Confederate statues… including Virginia, should move to have them replaced.”

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) stated, “From 2017 looking backward, I think Virginia could probably do better.”

Kaine suggests other figures, such as Pocahontas, Barbara Johns or former Governor Doug Wilder.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) says he’s working with other senators to discuss Confederate statues in federal jurisdictions.

“We’re going to have to have tough, and in many ways overdue conversations, about race.”

Meanwhile Congressman G K Butterfield (D-NC) told 10 On Your Side, “I call for the immediate removal of all Confederate statues and monuments that are displayed on government property, including the US Capitol. These monuments depict a period of history that must be taught to future generations but not celebrated.”

Neither North Carolina senator responded to our poll — Republicans Richard Burr and Thom Tillis. Neither did Republican Congressmen Walter Jones, of North Carolina, nor Rob Wittman, of Virginia.

