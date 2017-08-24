2 fugitives wanted in Va. shooting arrested in Minnesota

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man and woman wanted in connection to a shooting in Nelson County, Virginia are now in police custody.

Virginia State Police say Sean D. Castorina and Penny M. Dawson were arrested at a gas station shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday by Fergus Falls, Minnesota police.

Castorina and Dawson will be extradited back to Virginia to face charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm and grand larceny of a vehicle.

Over the past two days, state police, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington, North Carolina police and U.S. Marshals have been actively searching for the couple.

The incident began on Saturday, Aug. 19, when the Burlington Police Department received a report of a missing person. Eighty-four-year-old Harold Dean Simpson was last seen by family at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office found Simpson’s silver 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt at 6:48 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. The vehicle — with North Carolina license plate EMA 8936 — had been abandoned on Laurel Road in eastern Nelson County, according to state police.

As authorities investigated the abandoned vehicle, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. about a shooting at a home on Laurel Road, near Rockfish River. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 60-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She’s currently being treated for serious injuries at the University of Virginia hospital.

After the shooting, state police say Castorina and Dawson took off in a 2002 Dodge Dakota that belonged to the owner of the home. The two were still driving the stolen pickup truck when they apprehended in Minnesota.

Authorities are still searching for Simpson, the missing man. Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to call Burlington police or call 911. If in Virginia, you can also call #77 on a cell phone.