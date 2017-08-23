Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Hampton Roads.

The warning affects Isle of Wight, Southampton, Sussex and Surry counties until 4:15 p.m.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon into the evening. The main threat will be heavy downpours. Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says the region could see about an inch of rain, though some areas may receive up to two inches if heavy rain sits over one spot for a long period of time — which is possible.

The lesser threat will be brief, but strong and gusty winds.

A few showers could linger into early Thursday morning, but the weather will be drier by Thursday afternoon.

