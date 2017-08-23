Virginia Sports Hall of Fame to host fantasy football panel in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – The National Football League presents the most popular sporting product in the United States, and that popularity continues to soar every year. On average, more than 17 million people will tune in to watch a single game, and millions more will participate in fantasy football.

In the U.S. and Canada, more than 57 million people participate in some kind of family sports league, with 40 million people signing up to play fantasy football. “The fact of the matter is, you can correlate the NFL’s immense popularity over the past two decades with the growth of fantasy football,” said Will Driscoll, director of sales at the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

As it relocates from its long-time home in Portsmouth to Town Center in Virginia Beach, the hall will host “Fantasy Fest” at the Westin Hotel on Thursday evening. Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back and Chesapeake native Kenny Easly will join Virginia Sports Hall of Famer William Fuller, fantasy expert Jake Ciely, and 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox for a night of fantasy football advice and guidance.