Newport News bridge to be dedicated to Trooper Chad Dermyer on Thursday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A bridge in Newport News will be dedicated to fallen state Trooper Chad Dermyer on Thursday.

The Jefferson Avenue bridge over Interstate 64 will be named the Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer Memorial Bridge.

Dermyer, 37, died in the line of duty after a man shot him at a Richmond Greyhound bus station during a police training exercise in March 2016.

Trooper Dermyer spent time in the Marines before joining the Newport News Police Department in 2003. He left Newport News in 2007 and returned to his home in Michigan. He joined Jackson police, his local department, where he served three years.

Dermyer lived in Gloucester and leaves behind his wife and two children.

City officials, state lawmakers, the Virginia State Police Association, state and local law enforcement as well as family and friends will attend the dedication ceremony. It’s set to take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Newport News Police Department Headquarters, 9710 Jefferson Avenue.