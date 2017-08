VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A rally is planned Thursday at a Confederate monument in Virginia Beach.

Some are calling for the Princess Anne County Confederate Heroes Memorial on Nimmo Parkway to come down. The statue has been there since 1905.

The Progressive Democrats of America and Indivisible 757 will host the demonstration at 4 p.m. at Building 20 of the Municipal Center, located at 2408 Courthouse Drive.